    Inducto Stl Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore, down 61.61% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inducto Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.20 crore in September 2022 down 61.61% from Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 730.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    Inducto Stl shares closed at 37.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 52.45% over the last 12 months.

    Inducto Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.2030.7213.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.2030.7213.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.3517.2712.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.4510.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.231.56--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.250.46
    Depreciation0.070.070.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.171.160.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.36-0.02
    Other Income0.110.100.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.460.05
    Interest0.150.070.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.180.390.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.180.390.04
    Tax-0.010.100.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.290.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.290.03
    Equity Share Capital4.024.024.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.720.07
    Diluted EPS-0.430.720.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.720.07
    Diluted EPS-0.430.720.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

