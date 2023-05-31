Inducto Stl Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.72 crore, down 56.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.72 crore in March 2023 down 56.19% from Rs. 33.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 34.9% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 up 187.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Inducto Stl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 33.13 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.01% returns over the last 6 months and -5.75% over the last 12 months.