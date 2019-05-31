Inducto Stl Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.20 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inducto Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.20 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019 up 13.12% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019 up 318.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2018.
Inducto Stl shares closed at 13.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Inducto Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.20
|1.38
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.20
|1.38
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.81
|0.04
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.09
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.48
|-0.27
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.13
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.22
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.17
|-0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.39
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.85
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.39
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|0.39
|-0.42
|Tax
|0.10
|0.07
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.32
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.32
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|0.79
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|0.79
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|0.79
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|0.79
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited