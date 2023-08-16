English
    Inducto Stl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore, down 42.25% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inducto Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore in June 2023 down 42.25% from Rs. 30.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 340.87% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 33.96% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    Inducto Stl shares closed at 37.91 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.37% returns over the last 6 months and -7.31% over the last 12 months.

    Inducto Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7414.7230.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.7414.7230.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1012.0717.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.0010.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.301.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.420.25
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.821.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.661.040.36
    Other Income1.300.030.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.641.080.46
    Interest1.350.620.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.710.460.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.710.460.39
    Tax-0.010.150.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.700.300.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.700.300.29
    Equity Share Capital4.024.024.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.741.520.72
    Diluted EPS-1.741.520.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.741.520.72
    Diluted EPS-1.741.520.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:22 am

