Inducto Stl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore, down 42.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.74 crore in June 2023 down 42.25% from Rs. 30.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 340.87% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 33.96% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 37.91 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.37% returns over the last 6 months and -7.31% over the last 12 months.