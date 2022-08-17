Inducto Stl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore, up 421.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore in June 2022 up 421.46% from Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 85.95% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 down 78.46% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021.

Inducto Stl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in June 2021.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 38.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.91% returns over the last 6 months and 110.74% over the last 12 months.