Inducto Stl Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore, up 3737.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore in June 2021 up 3737.4% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021 up 5613.52% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021 up 12200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Inducto Stl EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2020.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 18.15 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.62% returns over the last 12 months.