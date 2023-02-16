 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inducto Stl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.38 crore, up 788.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inducto Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.38 crore in December 2022 up 788.81% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 354.98% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Inducto Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.38 5.20 4.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.38 5.20 4.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.35 3.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.03 4.45 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 0.23 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.14
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.17 0.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.68 -0.14 0.01
Other Income 1.06 0.11 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 -0.03 0.07
Interest 0.03 0.15 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.35 -0.18 -0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.35 -0.18 -0.08
Tax 0.19 -0.01 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 -0.17 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 -0.17 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 4.02 4.02 4.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 -0.43 -0.15
Diluted EPS 0.39 -0.43 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 -0.43 -0.15
Diluted EPS 0.39 -0.43 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited