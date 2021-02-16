Inducto Stl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 76.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in December 2020 down 76.03% from Rs. 11.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 up 148.82% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 up 181.82% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

Inducto Stl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2019.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 17.45 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)