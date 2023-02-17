Inducto Stl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.38 crore, up 788.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.38 crore in December 2022 up 788.81% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 354.98% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.