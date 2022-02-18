Inducto Stl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, up 59.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in December 2021 up 59.53% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 119.11% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.

Inducto Stl shares closed at 33.10 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)