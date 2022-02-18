Inducto Stl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, up 59.53% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Inducto Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in December 2021 up 59.53% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 119.11% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020.
Inducto Stl shares closed at 33.10 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Inducto Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.43
|13.54
|2.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.43
|13.54
|2.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.74
|12.44
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.46
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.61
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.05
|0.48
|Interest
|0.15
|0.01
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.37
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.03
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.06
|0.03
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited