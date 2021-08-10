Indsoya Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 69.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2021 down 69.91% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 80.7% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Indsoya EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.12 in June 2020.