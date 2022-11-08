 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indsil Hydro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in September 2022 down 42.66% from Rs. 55.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2022 down 234.69% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 110.45% from Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2021.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 52.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.48% over the last 12 months.

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.07 44.03 55.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.07 44.03 55.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.48 28.26 31.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 -1.76 2.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.04 3.03 3.24
Depreciation 1.05 1.07 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.33 7.76 9.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.42 5.67 8.63
Other Income 0.28 0.38 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.15 6.04 9.33
Interest 5.02 3.46 3.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.17 2.58 5.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.17 2.58 5.69
Tax 1.67 1.76 -0.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.84 0.82 6.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.84 0.82 6.56
Equity Share Capital 27.79 27.79 27.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.18 0.30 2.36
Diluted EPS -3.18 0.30 2.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.18 0.30 2.36
Diluted EPS -3.18 0.30 2.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

