Indsil Hydro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in September 2022 down 42.66% from Rs. 55.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2022 down 234.69% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 110.45% from Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2021.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 52.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.48% over the last 12 months.