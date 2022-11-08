English
    Indsil Hydro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in September 2022 down 42.66% from Rs. 55.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2022 down 234.69% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 110.45% from Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2021.

    Indsil Hydro shares closed at 52.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.48% over the last 12 months.

    Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.0744.0355.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.0744.0355.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.4828.2631.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.41-1.762.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.043.033.24
    Depreciation1.051.071.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.337.769.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.425.678.63
    Other Income0.280.380.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.156.049.33
    Interest5.023.463.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.172.585.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.172.585.69
    Tax1.671.76-0.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.840.826.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.840.826.56
    Equity Share Capital27.7927.7927.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.180.302.36
    Diluted EPS-3.180.302.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.180.302.36
    Diluted EPS-3.180.302.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

