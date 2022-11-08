Indsil Hydro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in September 2022 down 42.66% from Rs. 55.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.84 crore in September 2022 down 234.69% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2022 down 110.45% from Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2021.
Indsil Hydro shares closed at 52.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.48% over the last 12 months.
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.07
|44.03
|55.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.07
|44.03
|55.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.48
|28.26
|31.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|-1.76
|2.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.04
|3.03
|3.24
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.07
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.33
|7.76
|9.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.42
|5.67
|8.63
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.38
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|6.04
|9.33
|Interest
|5.02
|3.46
|3.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.17
|2.58
|5.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.17
|2.58
|5.69
|Tax
|1.67
|1.76
|-0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.84
|0.82
|6.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.84
|0.82
|6.56
|Equity Share Capital
|27.79
|27.79
|27.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|0.30
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|0.30
|2.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|0.30
|2.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|0.30
|2.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited