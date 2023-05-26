Indsil Hydro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.79 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.79 crore in March 2023 up 2.39% from Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 102.53% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2023 down 59.06% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022.
Indsil Hydro shares closed at 34.52 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.28% returns over the last 6 months and -58.86% over the last 12 months.
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.79
|41.93
|57.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.79
|41.93
|57.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.32
|25.84
|31.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.65
|-2.76
|-2.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.84
|3.23
|4.58
|Depreciation
|1.03
|1.05
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.57
|8.50
|12.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.38
|6.07
|9.64
|Other Income
|1.24
|0.45
|3.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.62
|6.52
|12.73
|Interest
|1.67
|3.42
|4.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.95
|3.10
|8.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.95
|3.10
|8.70
|Tax
|3.17
|0.10
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|3.00
|8.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|3.00
|8.69
|Equity Share Capital
|27.79
|27.79
|27.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|100.37
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|1.08
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.08
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|1.08
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.08
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited