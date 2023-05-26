Indsil Hydro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.79 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.79 crore in March 2023 up 2.39% from Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 102.53% from Rs. 8.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2023 down 59.06% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 34.52 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.28% returns over the last 6 months and -58.86% over the last 12 months.