    Indsil Hydro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.60 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.60 crore in June 2023 up 3.56% from Rs. 44.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 85.59% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2023 down 35.16% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022.

    Indsil Hydro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

    Indsil Hydro shares closed at 41.77 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -31.41% over the last 12 months.

    Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.6058.7944.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.6058.7944.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.8828.3228.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.7212.65-1.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.313.843.03
    Depreciation1.051.031.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.919.577.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.273.385.67
    Other Income3.831.240.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.564.626.04
    Interest3.181.673.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.382.952.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.382.952.58
    Tax0.263.171.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.12-0.220.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.12-0.220.82
    Equity Share Capital27.7927.7927.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--100.37--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.080.30
    Diluted EPS0.04--0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.04-0.080.30
    Diluted EPS0.04--0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

