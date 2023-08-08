Indsil Hydro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.60 crore, up 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.60 crore in June 2023 up 3.56% from Rs. 44.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 85.59% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2023 down 35.16% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022.

Indsil Hydro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2022.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 41.77 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -31.41% over the last 12 months.