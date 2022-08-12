Indsil Hydro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.03 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.03 crore in June 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 48.14% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2021.

Indsil Hydro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 58.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.33% returns over the last 6 months and 128.07% over the last 12 months.