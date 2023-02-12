Indsil Hydro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.93 crore, down 27.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:Net Sales at Rs 41.93 crore in December 2022 down 27.85% from Rs. 58.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 81% from Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 down 45.97% from Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2021.
Indsil Hydro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.68 in December 2021.
|Indsil Hydro shares closed at 46.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.77% returns over the last 6 months and -56.93% over the last 12 months.
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.93
|32.07
|58.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.93
|32.07
|58.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.84
|23.48
|30.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.76
|-0.41
|2.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.23
|3.04
|3.08
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.05
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.50
|7.33
|8.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.07
|-2.42
|12.41
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.28
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.52
|-2.15
|12.90
|Interest
|3.42
|5.02
|4.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.10
|-7.17
|8.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.10
|-7.17
|8.90
|Tax
|0.10
|1.67
|-6.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.00
|-8.84
|15.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.00
|-8.84
|15.79
|Equity Share Capital
|27.79
|27.79
|27.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.08
|-3.18
|5.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.08
|-3.18
|5.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.08
|-3.18
|5.68
|Diluted EPS
|1.08
|-3.18
|5.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited