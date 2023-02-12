Indsil Hydro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.93 crore, down 27.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 41.93 32.07 58.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 41.93 32.07 58.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 25.84 23.48 30.91 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.76 -0.41 2.17 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.23 3.04 3.08 Depreciation 1.05 1.05 1.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.50 7.33 8.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.07 -2.42 12.41 Other Income 0.45 0.28 0.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.52 -2.15 12.90 Interest 3.42 5.02 4.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.10 -7.17 8.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.10 -7.17 8.90 Tax 0.10 1.67 -6.89 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.00 -8.84 15.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.00 -8.84 15.79 Equity Share Capital 27.79 27.79 27.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.08 -3.18 5.68 Diluted EPS 1.08 -3.18 5.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.08 -3.18 5.68 Diluted EPS 1.08 -3.18 5.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited