Indsil Hydro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.93 crore, down 27.85% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:Net Sales at Rs 41.93 crore in December 2022 down 27.85% from Rs. 58.11 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 81% from Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2022 down 45.97% from Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2021.
    Indsil Hydro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.68 in December 2021.Indsil Hydro shares closed at 46.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.77% returns over the last 6 months and -56.93% over the last 12 months.
    Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.9332.0758.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.9332.0758.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.8423.4830.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.76-0.412.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.233.043.08
    Depreciation1.051.051.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.507.338.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.07-2.4212.41
    Other Income0.450.280.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.52-2.1512.90
    Interest3.425.024.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.10-7.178.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.10-7.178.90
    Tax0.101.67-6.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.00-8.8415.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.00-8.8415.79
    Equity Share Capital27.7927.7927.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.08-3.185.68
    Diluted EPS1.08-3.185.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.08-3.185.68
    Diluted EPS1.08-3.185.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited