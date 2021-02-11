Indsil Hydro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore, down 48.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.46 crore in December 2020 down 48.63% from Rs. 28.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020 up 47.61% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2020 up 101.14% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2019.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 15.95 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.72% returns over the last 6 months and -39.01% over the last 12 months.