English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indsil Hydro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in September 2022 down 42.66% from Rs. 55.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2022 down 71.38% from Rs. 21.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2022 down 110.35% from Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2021.

    Indsil Hydro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in September 2021.

    Close

    Indsil Hydro shares closed at 52.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.48% over the last 12 months.

    Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.0744.0355.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.0744.0355.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.4828.2631.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.41-1.762.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.043.033.24
    Depreciation1.051.071.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.337.769.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.425.678.63
    Other Income0.280.380.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.146.049.33
    Interest5.023.463.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.172.585.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.172.585.67
    Tax1.671.76-0.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.840.826.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.840.826.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.930.3214.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.091.1421.28
    Equity Share Capital27.7927.7927.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.190.417.66
    Diluted EPS2.190.417.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.190.417.66
    Diluted EPS2.190.417.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indsil Hydro #Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm