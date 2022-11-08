Indsil Hydro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.07 crore in September 2022 down 42.66% from Rs. 55.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2022 down 71.38% from Rs. 21.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2022 down 110.35% from Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2021.

Indsil Hydro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in September 2021.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 52.70 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and 25.48% over the last 12 months.