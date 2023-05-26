Indsil Hydro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.79 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.79 crore in March 2023 up 2.39% from Rs. 57.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2023 down 118.7% from Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2023 down 59.06% from Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022.

    Indsil Hydro shares closed at 34.52 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.28% returns over the last 6 months and -58.86% over the last 12 months.

    Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.7941.9357.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.7941.9357.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.3225.8431.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.65-2.76-2.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.833.234.58
    Depreciation1.031.051.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.578.5112.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.386.059.64
    Other Income1.240.453.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.626.5012.73
    Interest1.673.424.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.953.088.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.953.088.71
    Tax3.170.100.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.222.988.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.222.988.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.63-14.4017.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.85-11.4225.92
    Equity Share Capital27.7927.7927.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-4.119.33
    Diluted EPS-1.74-4.119.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-4.119.33
    Diluted EPS-1.74-4.119.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
