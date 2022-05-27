 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indsil Hydro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.42 crore, up 109.58% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.42 crore in March 2022 up 109.58% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022 up 208.72% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2021.

Indsil Hydro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 77.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.42 58.11 27.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.42 58.11 27.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.92 30.91 10.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.47 2.17 3.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.58 3.08 3.33
Depreciation 1.07 1.11 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.67 8.45 6.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.64 12.40 2.01
Other Income 3.09 0.49 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.73 12.89 2.99
Interest 4.02 4.00 5.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.71 8.89 -2.42
Exceptional Items -- -- -29.12
P/L Before Tax 8.71 8.89 -31.55
Tax 0.02 -6.89 -3.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.69 15.78 -28.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.69 15.78 -28.28
Minority Interest -- -- 11.69
Share Of P/L Of Associates 17.23 22.71 16.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.92 38.49 --
Equity Share Capital 27.79 27.79 27.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.33 13.85 -4.21
Diluted EPS 9.33 13.85 -4.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.33 13.85 -4.21
Diluted EPS 9.33 13.85 -4.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:01 pm
