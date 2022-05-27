Indsil Hydro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.42 crore, up 109.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.42 crore in March 2022 up 109.58% from Rs. 27.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in March 2022 up 208.72% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2021.

Indsil Hydro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 77.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)