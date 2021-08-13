Indsil Hydro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.98 crore, up 395.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.98 crore in June 2021 up 395.47% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.89 crore in June 2021 up 167.85% from Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2021 up 151.13% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2020.

Indsil Hydro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2020.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 23.85 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)