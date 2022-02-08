Indsil Hydro Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.11 crore, up 301.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.11 crore in December 2021 up 301.98% from Rs. 14.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2021 up 615.3% from Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2021 up 295.48% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2020.

Indsil Hydro EPS has increased to Rs. 13.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2020.

Indsil Hydro shares closed at 103.15 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 282.75% returns over the last 6 months and 513.99% over the last 12 months.