Indrayani Biot Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in September 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 14.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2021.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 101.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 235.71% returns over the last 6 months and 305.01% over the last 12 months.