English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indrayani Biot Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, up 11.26% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in September 2022 up 11.26% from Rs. 14.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2022 up 17.66% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2021.

    Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

    Indrayani Biot shares closed at 101.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 235.71% returns over the last 6 months and 305.01% over the last 12 months.

    Indrayani Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.9215.6014.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.9215.6014.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.669.669.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.913.442.55
    Depreciation0.160.120.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.141.120.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.051.251.59
    Other Income0.060.380.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.111.631.63
    Interest0.570.390.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.551.241.10
    Exceptional Items-0.25----
    P/L Before Tax1.301.241.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.301.241.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.301.241.10
    Equity Share Capital34.2334.2334.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.360.32
    Diluted EPS0.380.360.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.360.32
    Diluted EPS0.380.360.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indrayani Biot #Indrayani Biotech #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am