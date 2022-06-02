Indrayani Biot Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore, up 109.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.80 crore in March 2022 up 109.02% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 up 139.49% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022 up 1220% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 40.45 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 64.77% returns over the last 6 months and 497.49% over the last 12 months.