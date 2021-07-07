Indrayani Biot Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021 down 7175.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
Indrayani Biot shares closed at 9.52 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.84% returns over the last 6 months and 7.94% over the last 12 months.
|Indrayani Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.08
|5.81
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.08
|5.81
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.82
|3.05
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.12
|0.00
|Depreciation
|-0.25
|0.22
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|0.71
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.70
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.71
|-0.03
|Interest
|1.00
|0.35
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|0.35
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|-2.01
|-2.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.92
|-1.74
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.92
|-1.74
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.92
|-1.74
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|34.23
|34.23
|3.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-0.51
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-0.51
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-0.51
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-0.51
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited