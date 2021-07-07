Indrayani Biot Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021 down 7175.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 down 400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 9.52 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.84% returns over the last 6 months and 7.94% over the last 12 months.