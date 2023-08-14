Indrayani Biot Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, up 7.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in June 2023 up 7.83% from Rs. 15.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 42.3% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 up 16.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022.

Indrayani Biot EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 58.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.