Indrayani Biot Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore, up 9.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore in June 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 56.53% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2022 up 45.83% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 60.20 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 127.60% returns over the last 6 months and 283.20% over the last 12 months.