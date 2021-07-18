Indrayani Biot Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2021 up 2207.99% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021 up 6100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 8.78 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.73% returns over the last 6 months and 4.77% over the last 12 months.