Indrayani Biot Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.66 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.66 crore in December 2022 up 47.99% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 41.68% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2022 up 43.55% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.