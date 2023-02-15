Indrayani Biot Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.66 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.66 crore in December 2022 up 47.99% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 41.68% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2022 up 43.55% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 78.10 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.54% returns over the last 6 months and 195.27% over the last 12 months.