    Indrayani Biot Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.66 crore, up 47.99% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.66 crore in December 2022 up 47.99% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2022 up 41.68% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2022 up 43.55% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021.

    Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

    Indrayani Biot shares closed at 78.10 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.54% returns over the last 6 months and 195.27% over the last 12 months.

    Indrayani Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.6615.9214.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.6615.9214.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.747.669.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.433.912.34
    Depreciation0.170.160.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.862.140.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.462.051.62
    Other Income0.040.060.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.502.111.77
    Interest0.580.570.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.921.551.18
    Exceptional Items-0.25-0.25--
    P/L Before Tax1.671.301.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.671.301.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.671.301.18
    Equity Share Capital34.2334.2334.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.380.34
    Diluted EPS0.490.380.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.380.34
    Diluted EPS0.490.380.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

