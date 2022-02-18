Indrayani Biot Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.63 crore, up 151.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.63 crore in December 2021 up 151.96% from Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 up 167.53% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 26.15 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)