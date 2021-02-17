Indrayani Biot Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore, up 1057.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.81 crore in December 2020 up 1057.34% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2020 down 5269.05% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020 up 4750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 8.14 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.98% returns over the last 6 months