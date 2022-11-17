 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indrayani Biot Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore, up 183.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore in September 2022 up 183.14% from Rs. 14.85 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2022 up 394% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 up 341.07% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.
Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021. Indrayani Biot shares closed at 100.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 235.01% returns over the last 6 months and 301.61% over the last 12 months.
Indrayani Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations42.0525.6314.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations42.0525.6314.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.2316.169.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.82----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.054.392.79
Depreciation0.750.660.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.152.060.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.692.361.53
Other Income1.960.390.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.662.761.57
Interest1.150.970.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.511.791.04
Exceptional Items----0.00
P/L Before Tax5.511.791.04
Tax--0.00--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.511.791.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.511.791.04
Minority Interest----0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.25----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.261.791.06
Equity Share Capital34.2334.2334.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.540.520.30
Diluted EPS1.540.520.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.540.520.30
Diluted EPS1.540.520.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
