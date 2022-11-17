Indrayani Biot Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore, up 183.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore in September 2022 up 183.14% from Rs. 14.85 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2022 up 394% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 up 341.07% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.
Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.
|Indrayani Biot shares closed at 100.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 235.01% returns over the last 6 months and 301.61% over the last 12 months.
|Indrayani Biotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.05
|25.63
|14.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.05
|25.63
|14.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.23
|16.16
|9.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.82
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.05
|4.39
|2.79
|Depreciation
|0.75
|0.66
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.15
|2.06
|0.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.69
|2.36
|1.53
|Other Income
|1.96
|0.39
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.66
|2.76
|1.57
|Interest
|1.15
|0.97
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.51
|1.79
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|5.51
|1.79
|1.04
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.51
|1.79
|1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.51
|1.79
|1.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.25
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.26
|1.79
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|34.23
|34.23
|34.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|0.52
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|0.52
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|0.52
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|0.52
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited