Indrayani Biot Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore, up 183.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.05 crore in September 2022 up 183.14% from Rs. 14.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2022 up 394% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 up 341.07% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.