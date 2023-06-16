Indrayani Biot Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.25 crore, up 185.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.25 crore in March 2023 up 185.55% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 28.29% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2023 up 132% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

Indrayani Biot EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 55.94 on June 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.32% returns over the last 6 months and 31.01% over the last 12 months.