English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indrayani Biot Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.25 crore, up 185.55% Y-o-Y

    June 16, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.25 crore in March 2023 up 185.55% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 28.29% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2023 up 132% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

    Indrayani Biot EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

    Indrayani Biot shares closed at 55.94 on June 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.32% returns over the last 6 months and 31.01% over the last 12 months.

    Indrayani Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.2546.0017.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.2546.0017.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.8426.8112.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.306.811.81
    Depreciation1.150.780.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.936.800.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.024.802.06
    Other Income2.050.080.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.074.882.07
    Interest2.231.210.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.853.661.63
    Exceptional Items---0.25--
    P/L Before Tax1.853.411.63
    Tax0.40-0.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.443.441.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.443.441.62
    Minority Interest-0.36-0.98-0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.082.461.51
    Equity Share Capital34.2334.2334.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.720.47
    Diluted EPS0.290.720.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.720.47
    Diluted EPS0.290.720.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indrayani Biot #Indrayani Biotech #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 10:11 am