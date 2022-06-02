Indrayani Biot Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.25 crore, up 140.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.25 crore in March 2022 up 140.79% from Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022 up 146.43% from Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022 up 635.71% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 40.45 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 64.77% returns over the last 6 months and 497.49% over the last 12 months.