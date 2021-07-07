Indrayani Biot Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.16 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Sep'12 Dec'11 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.16 33.58 12.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.16 33.58 12.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.83 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 31.54 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 11.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.26 0.36 0.27 Depreciation -0.19 0.09 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.65 1.52 0.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 0.08 -0.41 Other Income 0.15 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.08 -0.41 Interest 1.00 0.04 0.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.24 0.04 -0.53 Exceptional Items -2.01 -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.25 0.04 -0.53 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.25 0.04 -0.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.25 0.04 -0.53 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.25 0.04 -0.53 Equity Share Capital 34.23 3.64 3.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.92 0.10 -1.45 Diluted EPS -0.92 0.10 -1.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.92 0.10 -1.45 Diluted EPS -0.92 0.10 -1.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- 0.15 0.15 Share Holding (%) -- 40.61 40.61 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- 0.22 0.22 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- 100.00 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- 59.39 59.39 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited