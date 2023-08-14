Indrayani Biot Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore, up 65.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore in June 2023 up 65.08% from Rs. 25.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 111.85% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 25.73% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2022.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 58.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.