    Indrayani Biot Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore, up 65.08% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.31 crore in June 2023 up 65.08% from Rs. 25.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 111.85% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 down 25.73% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2022.

    Indrayani Biot shares closed at 58.45 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.39% over the last 12 months.

    Indrayani Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.3149.2525.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.3149.2525.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.1631.8416.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.397.304.39
    Depreciation0.901.150.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.246.932.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.642.022.36
    Other Income0.012.050.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.644.072.76
    Interest2.032.230.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.381.851.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.381.851.79
    Tax0.060.400.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.451.441.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.451.441.79
    Minority Interest0.23-0.36--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.211.081.79
    Equity Share Capital34.2334.2334.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.320.52
    Diluted EPS-0.090.290.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.320.52
    Diluted EPS-0.090.290.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

