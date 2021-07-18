Indrayani Biot Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Mar'12 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.31 7.16 15.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.31 7.16 15.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.41 4.83 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 14.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.95 1.26 0.16 Depreciation 0.11 -0.19 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.92 1.65 0.24 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.93 -0.38 0.61 Other Income 0.03 0.15 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.96 -0.23 0.61 Interest 0.32 1.00 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.63 -1.24 0.57 Exceptional Items -- -2.01 -- P/L Before Tax 0.63 -3.25 0.57 Tax -- -- 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.63 -3.25 0.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.63 -3.25 0.48 Minority Interest 0.03 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.00 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.67 -3.25 0.48 Equity Share Capital 34.23 34.23 3.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 -0.92 1.33 Diluted EPS 0.20 -0.92 1.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 -0.92 1.33 Diluted EPS 0.20 -0.92 1.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.15 Share Holding (%) -- -- 40.61 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.22 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 59.39 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited