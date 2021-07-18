Indrayani Biot Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 18, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.31 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Indrayani Biot shares closed at 8.78 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.73% returns over the last 6 months and 4.77% over the last 12 months.
|Indrayani Biotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Mar'12
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.31
|7.16
|15.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.31
|7.16
|15.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.41
|4.83
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|14.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.95
|1.26
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.11
|-0.19
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.92
|1.65
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|-0.38
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.15
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.96
|-0.23
|0.61
|Interest
|0.32
|1.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.63
|-1.24
|0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.63
|-3.25
|0.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.63
|-3.25
|0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.63
|-3.25
|0.48
|Minority Interest
|0.03
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.67
|-3.25
|0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|34.23
|34.23
|3.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|-0.92
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|-0.92
|1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|-0.92
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|-0.92
|1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.15
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|40.61
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.22
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|59.39
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited