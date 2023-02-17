Indrayani Biot Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.00 crore, up 201.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.00 crore in December 2022 up 201.6% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 107.65% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2022 up 181.59% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.