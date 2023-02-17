Indrayani Biot Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.00 crore, up 201.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.00 crore in December 2022 up 201.6% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 107.65% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2022 up 181.59% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Indrayani Biot shares closed at 74.65 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.51% returns over the last 6 months and 179.59% over the last 12 months.