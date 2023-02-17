English
    Indrayani Biot Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.00 crore, up 201.6% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indrayani Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.00 crore in December 2022 up 201.6% from Rs. 15.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 up 107.65% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in December 2022 up 181.59% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

    Indrayani Biot EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

    Indrayani Biot shares closed at 74.65 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.51% returns over the last 6 months and 179.59% over the last 12 months.

    Indrayani Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.0042.0515.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.0042.0515.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.8130.239.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---2.82--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.815.052.67
    Depreciation0.780.750.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.804.150.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.804.691.59
    Other Income0.081.960.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.886.661.74
    Interest1.211.150.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.665.511.15
    Exceptional Items-0.25-0.25--
    P/L Before Tax3.415.261.15
    Tax-0.03----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.445.261.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.445.261.15
    Minority Interest-0.98--0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.465.261.18
    Equity Share Capital34.2334.2334.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.540.33
    Diluted EPS0.721.540.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.540.33
    Diluted EPS0.721.540.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indrayani Biot #Indrayani Biotech #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am