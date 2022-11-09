 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indraprastha Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.37 crore, up 22.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 284.37 crore in September 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 232.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2022 up 108.25% from Rs. 12.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.99 crore in September 2022 up 74.18% from Rs. 25.83 crore in September 2021.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

Indraprastha shares closed at 81.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.85% returns over the last 6 months and 9.05% over the last 12 months.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 284.37 263.32 232.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 284.37 263.32 232.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.43 49.67 47.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.77 55.32 60.70
Depreciation 9.85 9.70 8.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.57 121.43 99.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.75 27.20 16.64
Other Income 1.39 0.77 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.14 27.97 17.11
Interest 1.39 1.15 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.75 26.82 16.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.75 26.82 16.24
Tax 8.62 6.54 4.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.13 20.28 12.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.13 20.28 12.07
Equity Share Capital 91.67 91.67 91.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.74 2.21 1.32
Diluted EPS 2.74 2.21 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.74 2.21 1.32
Diluted EPS 2.74 2.21 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:10 pm
