    Indraprastha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 274.05 crore, up 27.03% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.05 crore in March 2023 up 27.03% from Rs. 215.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in March 2023 up 30.53% from Rs. 15.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.93 crore in March 2023 up 29.32% from Rs. 29.33 crore in March 2022.

    Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.

    Indraprastha shares closed at 84.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and 41.05% over the last 12 months.

    Indraprastha Medical Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.05277.71215.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.05277.71215.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.2846.2337.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.3865.0849.74
    Depreciation9.869.868.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.25128.56101.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2827.9818.88
    Other Income4.792.301.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0730.2820.69
    Interest0.870.870.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2029.4119.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2029.4119.97
    Tax7.368.514.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8420.9015.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.8420.9015.20
    Equity Share Capital91.6791.6791.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.281.66
    Diluted EPS2.162.281.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.281.66
    Diluted EPS2.162.281.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
