Indraprastha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 274.05 crore, up 27.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.05 crore in March 2023 up 27.03% from Rs. 215.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in March 2023 up 30.53% from Rs. 15.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.93 crore in March 2023 up 29.32% from Rs. 29.33 crore in March 2022.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.

Indraprastha shares closed at 84.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and 41.05% over the last 12 months.