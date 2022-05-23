 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indraprastha Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.74 crore, up 8.92% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.74 crore in March 2022 up 8.92% from Rs. 198.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.20 crore in March 2022 up 0.69% from Rs. 15.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in March 2022 down 2.82% from Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2021.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2021.

Indraprastha shares closed at 58.40 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.44% returns over the last 6 months and -35.08% over the last 12 months.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.74 236.61 198.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 215.74 236.61 198.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.06 47.24 34.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.74 53.20 47.48
Depreciation 8.64 8.80 8.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.42 104.88 86.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.88 22.50 21.52
Other Income 1.81 0.61 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.69 23.11 21.75
Interest 0.72 0.87 0.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.97 22.24 20.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.97 22.24 20.84
Tax 4.77 6.32 5.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.20 15.92 15.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.20 15.92 15.10
Equity Share Capital 91.67 91.67 91.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 1.74 1.65
Diluted EPS 1.66 1.74 1.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 1.74 1.65
Diluted EPS 1.66 1.74 1.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:22 am
