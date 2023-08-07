Indraprastha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 306.51 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.51 crore in June 2023 up 16.4% from Rs. 263.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.50 crore in June 2023 up 50.39% from Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.82 crore in June 2023 up 34.91% from Rs. 37.67 crore in June 2022.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.

Indraprastha shares closed at 134.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.10% returns over the last 6 months and 118.95% over the last 12 months.