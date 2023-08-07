English
    Indraprastha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 306.51 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 306.51 crore in June 2023 up 16.4% from Rs. 263.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.50 crore in June 2023 up 50.39% from Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.82 crore in June 2023 up 34.91% from Rs. 37.67 crore in June 2022.

    Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.

    Indraprastha shares closed at 134.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.10% returns over the last 6 months and 118.95% over the last 12 months.

    Indraprastha Medical Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations306.51274.05263.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations306.51274.05263.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.1847.2849.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.2765.3855.32
    Depreciation9.819.869.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.80128.25121.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.4523.2827.20
    Other Income3.564.790.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0128.0727.97
    Interest0.780.871.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.2327.2026.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.2327.2026.82
    Tax9.737.366.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.5019.8420.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.5019.8420.28
    Equity Share Capital91.6791.6791.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.332.162.21
    Diluted EPS3.332.162.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.332.162.21
    Diluted EPS3.332.162.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

