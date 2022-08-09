 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indraprastha Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.32 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 263.32 crore in June 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 202.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2022 up 31.35% from Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.67 crore in June 2022 up 24.08% from Rs. 30.36 crore in June 2021.

Indraprastha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2021.

Indraprastha shares closed at 62.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 263.32 215.74 202.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 263.32 215.74 202.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.67 37.06 42.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.32 49.74 51.04
Depreciation 9.70 8.64 8.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.43 101.42 79.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.20 18.88 21.34
Other Income 0.77 1.81 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.97 20.69 21.57
Interest 1.15 0.72 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.82 19.97 20.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.82 19.97 20.62
Tax 6.54 4.77 5.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.28 15.20 15.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.28 15.20 15.44
Equity Share Capital 91.67 91.67 91.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 1.66 1.68
Diluted EPS 2.21 1.66 1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 1.66 1.68
Diluted EPS 2.21 1.66 1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Indraprastha #Indraprastha Medical Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.